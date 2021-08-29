Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.