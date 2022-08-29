This evening in Sioux City: Clear. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makin…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We wi…
The Atlantic hurricane season is now more than two months old and has so far been fairly quiet.