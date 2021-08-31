This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected …
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makin…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degr…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degr…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 55% ch…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for h…
This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot…