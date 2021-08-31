Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.