Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.