Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92.45. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.