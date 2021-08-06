Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.