This evening in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
