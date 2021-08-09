 Skip to main content
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

