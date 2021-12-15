Dakota County Courthouse closing at 2:30 p.m.

DAKOTA COUNTY -- The message that officials had for residents of Dakota County on Wednesday afternoon was quick and to the point.

"Due to advancing inclement weather, the Dakota County Courthouse will be closing at 2:30 p.m. today," read a press release sent out by Dakota County Clerk Joan Spencer.

Through at least 8 p.m. tonight, Dakota County is under a tornado watch (per the National Weather Service) as are the counties of: Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.