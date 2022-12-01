Sioux City's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Sioux City, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.