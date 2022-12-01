 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Sioux City, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

