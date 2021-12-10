Sioux City's evening forecast: Snow will taper off and end in the evening but skies will remain cloudy overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
