Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
