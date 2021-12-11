Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.