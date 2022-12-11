Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Areas of freezing fog. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
