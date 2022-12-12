This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tuesday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
