Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Today's weat…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Today's…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a m…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City …
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …