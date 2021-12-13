 Skip to main content
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

Local Weather

