Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
