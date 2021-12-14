Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Sioux City, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
