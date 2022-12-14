Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Sioux City, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.