Sioux City's evening forecast: Windy with rain showers in the evening then partly cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Thursday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
