Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

