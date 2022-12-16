Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . A 0-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.