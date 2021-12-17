This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 14F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
