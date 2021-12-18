 Skip to main content
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. W winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.



