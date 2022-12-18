 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 6F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . -5 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

