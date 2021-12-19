 Skip to main content
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

Local Weather

