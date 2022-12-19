Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.