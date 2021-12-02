 Skip to main content
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

