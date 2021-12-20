Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low near 15F. ENE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.