Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

