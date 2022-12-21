This evening in Sioux City: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low -13F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -7, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . -11 degrees is tomorrow's low. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Sioux City, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. Models are showin…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy sk…
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. 6 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Sioux…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. There is a 65% ch…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperature…