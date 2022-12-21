 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Sioux City: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low -13F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -7, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . -11 degrees is tomorrow's low. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Sioux City, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

