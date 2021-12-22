Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.