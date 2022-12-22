 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy and windy. Low around -10F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -2, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . -10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

