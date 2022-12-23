 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds early. Areas of blowing snow. Low -7F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

