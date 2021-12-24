Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.