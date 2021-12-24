Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Iowa today through Sunday.
A tornado watch is in effect for Woodbury County and the surrounding areas until at least 8 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, December 15.
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Partly clou…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We w…