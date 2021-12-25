 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing

Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News