For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Iowa today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
A tornado watch is in effect for Woodbury County and the surrounding areas until at least 8 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, December 15.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
