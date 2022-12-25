Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low 4F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . A 2-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.