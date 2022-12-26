 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 3F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

