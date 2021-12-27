 Skip to main content
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 9-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

