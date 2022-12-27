 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

