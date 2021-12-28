Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds overnight. Low 7F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
