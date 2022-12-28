 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

