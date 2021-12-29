Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 14F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.