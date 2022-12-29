This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
