Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
