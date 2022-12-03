 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

