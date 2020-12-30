Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low 6F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 13.06. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.