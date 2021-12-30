Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 15F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.