Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 8F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 25.68. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

