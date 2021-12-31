For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low -4F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 9:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Iowa today through Sunday.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. …
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.