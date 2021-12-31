Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low -4F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 9:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.